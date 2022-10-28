ST IGNATIUS Catholic Church Priest Fr Godwin Mulenga has advised the PF to simply apologise to the people for its mistakes, saying it’s not dead and therefore must never give up. And Fr Mulenga has urged PF to include youths on the list of those vying for the party presidency, saying it’s the only certified opposition party and people need fresh blood and beginnings. Meanwhile, PF acting president Given Lubinda says PF did not exclude anyone from attending late President Michael Chilufya Sata’s memorial service. Speaking during Sata’s 8th memorial service, Friday, Fr Mulenga said PF must go back and apologise to the people for the wrongs done while in leadership. “As children, we can be in a very difficult…...



