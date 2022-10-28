ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye says he remembers late president Micheal Sata as a leader who not only worked with his opponents and critics but also handled criticism well. Asked how he would describe the late president, and how he remembers him, Mwenye recalled that when he was just appointed as Solicitor General, he strongly condemned Sata’s decision to appoint a person who had previously been convicted for corruption as PS. He stated that Sata listened to his criticism and rescinded the decision, and went on to swear him in as his Solicitor General. “In mid October 2011, the late President Michael Sata, MHSRIP, appointed me Solicitor General subject to ratification by parliament. At that time, I was…...



