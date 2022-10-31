GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala says the abuse of parastatal bodies to fund political party activities is bound to happen under UPND if there is no separation of power and autonomy. On Wednesday last week, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested former Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) Chief Executive Officer Priscilla Bwembya for corrupt practices. According to a statement issued by ACC head of corporate affairs Timothy Moono, Bwembya authorised the release of nine Toyota Hilux Vehicles to a “named political party” to use during the 2021 general elections, in apparent reference to the Patriotic Front. In an interview, Changala argued that the boards appointed to state-owned enterprises were toothless hence abuse of office crimes were bound to happen. “What happened to…...



