POLICE in Lusaka have charged and arrested Saboi Imboela aged 45, for the offence of Libel, contrary to the laws of Zambia. And police have also recorded a warn and caution statement from Imboela for the offence of Hate Speech, contrary to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Imboela acting together with other unknown persons did publish defamatory remarks against state house media director Clayson Hamasaka through her Facebook page. “Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Saboi Imboela aged 45 of House Number 12698 Lilayi Road in Lusaka for the offence of Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of…...



