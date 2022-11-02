UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Brian Mundubile should concentrate on defeating his seven PF rivals who don’t believe in him before he can talk about challenging President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026. Mweetwa says the party is not threatened by any of the PF presidential aspiring candidates, as some of them are broke. Responding to Mundubile who had earlier said he had the capacity to defeat President Hichilema in 2026, Mweetwa said, in an interview, that the PF candidate should not to overate himself. “So, Mundubile assertions, I think they are an enjoyment of his freedom of speech, but there is no substance whatsoever in what he is saying. In fact my assessment is that he is trying to talk about…...



