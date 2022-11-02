MINISTER of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi says Zambia has a housing deficit in excess of 1.5 million. Speaking during the official opening of the 2022 National Housing Forum, Tuesday, Milupi said the housing deficit is expected to rise to over 3.3 million by 2030 if no significant multi-sectoral interventions are made. He said the National Housing policy which was launched in 2020 identified the urgency of the situation and proposed the construction of 222,000 conventional houses per year upto 2030. “As a country, Zambia has a housing deficit in excess of over 1.5 million and this is expected to rise to well over 3.3 million by 2030 if no significant multi-sectoral interventions are made to address the situation…....



