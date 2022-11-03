NATIONAL Housing Empowerment Fund (NHEF) director Kamphembele Ngulube says Titleholders have not taken over the whole of Emerald Park, insisting that his company still has control of Sub G which is constructing houses. This is despite the Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, arresting him and two others yesterday on charges of money laundering involving K36 million. Ngulube assured clients that everything would be okay despite certain properties previously handled by the company being surrendered to Title Holders. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Kamphembele Ngulube, Margaret Mabingo and Lusuntha Ngulube allegedly obtained K36 million from members of the public on pretext that NHEF had plots for sale in an area called…...



