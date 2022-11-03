PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Mwense residents to vote for the UPND candidate in the upcoming council chairperson by-election in order to see development, saying his government doesn’t tell lies. Drumming up support for Stephen Chikota, Wednesday, President Hichilema said Mwense had no UPND representatives hence it was difficult for funds to reach the people. “I’m begging you on Friday, wake up early to vote for Chikota. Do you know that HH loves Chikota? Do you love HH yourselves? The people who love each other do one thing. If you and I love each other let’s vote for Chikota. If you don’t love Chikota for whatever reason but you love HH, if you see Chikota’s face, then you should see…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.