DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says ECZ can’t introduce electronic voting until a time when the country will have proper network. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has commended ECZ for the manner it has conducted elections under UPND’s reign. Debating the budget allocation for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in Parliament, Wednesday, Lufuma, who was acting leader of government business, said e-voting couldn’t be introduced until certain things were put in place. “The issue raised by the Chiengi MP who was talking about the electronic voting, which should not be done unless it’s benchmarked and properly done, I must say that we are in agreement. The electronic voting will not be done until such a time…...



