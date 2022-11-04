THE Lusaka City Council says it has disbursed over K24 million this year for the implementation of community projects from the 2022 CDF allocation for Constituencies in Lusaka District. In a statement, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the disbursed funds were to be used for skills training, secondary school bursaries, empowerment and community projects. “Lusaka City Council has this year disbursed a total sum of K24,929,332.84 to the beneficiaries and for the implementation of community projects from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) 2022 allocation for all the seven Constituencies in Lusaka District. The funds disbursed were assigned to the four categories namely: Secondary School Bursaries, Skills Training, Empowerment and Community Projects for Kabwata, Mandevu, Munali, Lusaka Central, Chawama,…...



