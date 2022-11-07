BOWMAN Lusambo has bragged that he has had money since he was born, adding that what he used to get as a parliamentarian was way less than what he spends in Kabushi weekly. And Lusambo says he will continue working as MP for Kabushi because of the bond he created with the community, arguing that his successor, Bernard Kanengo, has no capacity to deliver development. In an interview, Lusambo said he only went to Parliament to serve the people of Zambia, not because of money. “I am very old and it is not Parliament that has been feeding me. Parliament can’t feed me because it has no capacity to feed me. I went to Parliament to serve the people of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.