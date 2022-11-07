PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged media owners in Zambia to invest in specialized reporting in order to equip journalists with in-depth understanding of issues. The President has also revealed that his government is working on changing the education curriculum to ensure that mathematics and English are no longer determinants for judging a learner’s capabilities and potential. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says he believes in media self-regulation and hopes that media owners will learn to resolve conflicts outside court. Speaking when he met members of the Media Owners Association (MOAZ) on Friday last week, President Hichilema took some time expressing his concerns around the lack of knowledge among media practitioners. The President said sometimes when he watches TV, he sees ignorance being…...



