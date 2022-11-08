MINISTER of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi has challenged Catholic Priest Fr Godwin Mulenga to disclose what he has on him, saying he is ready to face the law if he committed any illegality. And Milupi says he cannot be expected to keep quiet when the clergy comes up with certain stories that appear to be partisan. Commenting on Fr Mulenga’s statement that PF was still alive, attractive and capable of bouncing back, Milupi earlier urged the clergy to avoid pushing for the fortunes of one political party against another. But in an interview, Fr Mulenga of St Ignatius Catholic Parish in Lusaka said he knew a lot of sensitive information about Milupi which if he revealed would…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.