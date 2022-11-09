THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation yesterday had a tough time explaining to the Public Accounts Committee why government entered into a sales contract amounting to $19,500,000 for the procurement of a Zambia Chancery in Turkey without approval from the Permanent Secretary. The Committee further expressed displeasure that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Ministry of Finance failed to provide proof of payments amounting to $6,877,000 made to the seller through the lawyer. Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Director Finance O’Brien Katai told the Committee that he had no answer as to why over $2.8 million was irregularly paid to the seller in the procurement of the Zambia Chancery in Turkey. On December…...



