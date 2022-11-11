HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says for the first time in Zambia, anyone who is arrested is being given bond within 48 hours. And Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says government should get worried when people start threatening to expose their “human tools” as a way of demonstrating against violent activities. Debating the budget allocation for the Zambia Police Service in Parliament, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said the Police deserved appreciation because there was a big change in their operations. “I want to assure that the Zambia police service will ensure that there’s rule of law and order. I’m happy to note that they are living to that idiom. Even as UPND, we have noted that there’s…...



