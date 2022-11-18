MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says most public procurements are single sourced under the UPND government, stating that this is a scheme to award tenders to contractors who are friends with those in leadership. And Mundubile who is PF aspiring candidate says the UPND does not serve the interests of the poor. In an interview, Mundubile said President Hakainde Hichilema would not be allowed to turn Zambia into a private business. “When UPND was in opposition, they campaigned vigorously that former president [Edgar] Lungu was giving contracts to his friends. President Hichilema called it corruption then. So he should also call it corruption now. If he’s going to allow companies owned by friends or has interests to be…...



