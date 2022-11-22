LUMEZI Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu has accused Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti of trying to block lawmakers from speaking in Parliament by threatening to withhold sitting allowances for protesting MPs. On Friday, Mutti warned that MPs who walked out of Parliament proceedings wouldn’t receive their allowance for that particular sitting. Earlier, PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya had sought to raise a point of order on the move by government to engage private firms to audit the country’s security wings. His attempt was however thwarted as he was guided against doing so on grounds that the matter had already been exhausted during debate on the ministerial statement. This prompted members of the former ruling party to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.