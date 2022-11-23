Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says it’s not unusual for security wings to be audited by private audit firms, arguing that even the US defence, which has more secrets, has been subjected to that. Lifuka argues that the Auditor General can authorise an agent or specialist consultant to audit defence forces once all conditions have been met, including a written consent from the President. Adding his voice to debate around government’s decision to award a contract to Grant Thornton, a private audit firm, to audit State security wings, Lifuka wondered whether some former PF leaders were against the move for fear of being caught up in the audit. “I have listened carefully to arguments that have been put across by various…...