THE 2022 in-depth vulnerability and needs assessment report has revealed that over 1.9 million people are at risk of food insecurity in Zambia. The report reveals that between October 2022 and March 2023, food insecurity in about 50 districts is expected to worsen with about 1.95 million people requiring urgent humanitarian action to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods and prevent acute malnutrition. In a statement, Thursday, DMMU National Coordinator Dr Gabriel Pollen disclosed that government, through his office, conducted the survey in June this year under the umbrella of the Zambia Vulnerability and Needs Assessment Committee. He stated that the assessment was conducted in 91 districts in order to ascertain the impact of the 2021/2022 Rain Season on…...



