THE Ndola High Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to steal a Zesco cable after puncturing it. In a statement, Zesco Limited Corporate Affairs stated that Goodson Munsya was jailed for sabotaging the utility company’s cables, which he unsuccessfully attempted to steal last April. The utility company stated that Munsya in the company of two other vandals, punctured a Zesco cable valued at K 7,495 as they attempted to steal it, causing a power outage to Kansenshi and surrounding areas. “One cable thief has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Ndola High Court of Zambia for sabotaging ZESCO Limited cables he unsuccessfully attempted to steal last…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.