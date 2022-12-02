BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the UPND government’s corruption stance has boosted British investments in the country. And German Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner Mitchell has urged government to walk the talk and scale up interventions that curb corruption. Speaking during Zambia Anti-Corruption Conference, Thursday, Woolley said British companies avoid investing in countries with a high corruption risk. “Corruption damages society by degrading the vital institutions that uphold the rule of law, eroding trust among citizens and attracting criminals, intent on doing harm. Zambia has worked hard for its reputation as a democratic stalwart in the region and destination for UK and global investors. Further steps to tackle corruption across the public sector are important to maintain…...



