A ONE-YEAR-OLD baby has drowned in a well in Chongwe while trying to follow his mother who had briefly left him alone in the house. In a statement, Sunday, assistant police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said preliminary investigations indicated that on December 3, around 05:00 hours, the baby’s mother, Alice Tembo, went to the toilet outside and left the baby alone in the house. Chilabi said when the mother returned, she did not find the baby in the house. “Police in Chongwe recorded an incident of drowning involving a male child identified as Blessings Daka aged one year three months. On December 3, 2022, Police received a report from Alice Tembo aged 28 of Kakubo Village in Chongwe District…...



