THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested an Accountant at SOS Children’s Village Trust for Theft by Servant and Money Laundering involving over K24 million. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Brian Mtonga whilst acting with other persons unknown, stole K24, 228,318.30 between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021. He said the suspect stole the money by fraudulently transferring the said funds into his personal accounts and later purchased several motor vehicles and two plots. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested an Accountant at SOS Children’s Village Trust for Theft by Servant and Money Laundering involving over K24 million. The Commission has charged…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.