PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

THE Public Accounts Committee has heard that ZPPA Director General Idah Chella granted a “No-Objection” to direct bid TFM Holdings Limited for the construction of seven prefabricated hospitals at a contract price of US$98,700,000 when her predecessor had rejected the request a month earlier. And the Committee has heard that the Ministry of Health irregularly procured 10,000 ready-filled oxygen cylinders at an inflated contract sum of US$13 million, whose safety could not be tested by the Zambia Bureau of Standards because they had no capacity. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that on September 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health received an unsolicited proposal from TFM Holdings Limited of South Africa (TFM) for the construction and Equipping of seven prefabricated…...