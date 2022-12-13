THE Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has disclosed that it plans to disseminate the 2022 census data findings this week. Meanwhile, Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu has warned the census enumerators who are inciting others to protest over unpaid dues that they risk being arrested. During a media briefing, Monday, ZamStats interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the agency was currently concluding with the draft report and plans to disseminate the data this week. “We finished the data cleaning and backing up of data. We are now doing basically data processing or basically running the outputs; the tables or the summary count report. But in a nutshell, we plan to disseminate the data this week. We just have to check with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.