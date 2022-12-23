FORMER Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says PF is on a path of reform, having learnt from its past mistakes. In an interview, Dr Ng’andu said any organisation was capable of rising above its own history and doing better. “What is important is to observe what is happening and when you talk about violence, it is the question of watching and [to] see where the violence is coming from, who is bringing it. I do believe that any organisation is capable of transcending its own history and doing better. Also, we all learn from our mistakes, I mean if you don’t learn from your mistakes there is something fundamentally wrong with you, so you learn from your mistakes and do…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.