AMNESTY International has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for abolishing the death penalty and quashing the criminal defamation of the President offence. And the Human Rights Commission (HRC) says the replacement of the death penalty with life imprisonment is a landmark development towards enhancing the fundamental right to life. The Commission says, the fact that the President has repealed criminal defamation of the President, means he has taken national interest above self-interests. In a statement, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah commended President Hichilema for the move. “Amnesty International welcomes the announcement by President Hichilema that the death penalty has been abolished in Zambia. This is a good and progressive move that shows the country’s commitment…...



