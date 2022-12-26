SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo has described 2022 as having been a challenging year. In an interview, Kampyongo said President Hakainde Hichilema should have closed the year by conceding that his agenda of fixing the economy had fallen below par. “Undoubtedly, the year 2022 has been a challenging year in many ways. To try and make the situation as if people are speaking from without is the only unfortunate part. Really the President should have closed the year by first and foremost, conceding that his agenda of fixing the economy or fixing the people’s livelihoods have fallen below par. The fixing has not been seen. Yes, maybe they have succeeded in fixing individual citizens here are there, but…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.