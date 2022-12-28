POLICE say 197 road traffic accidents were recorded during this year’s Christmas holiday. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said out of the 197 accidents, Lusaka province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents at 71, while Muchinga province had the lowest at five. “Out of the 197 accidents recorded countrywide, 22 were fatal in which 23 persons died, 21 were serious road traffic accidents in which 32 persons sustained serious injuries, 41 were recorded as slight road traffic accidents in which 58 persons were slightly injured and 113 were recorded as damages only accidents,” he said. “Lusaka Province recorded the highest number with 71 road traffic accidents, followed by Copperbelt Province with 33, Central…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.