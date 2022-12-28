THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) says it has recovered over K99 million from student beneficiaries this year. The Board also says over 55,000 student beneficiaries have however eluded repayment of the loans. HELSB senior corporate communications officer Chiselwa Kawanda said, in an interview, that the institution was optimistic that it would meet its 2022 target of K100million in student loan recoveries. “For 2022 we had projected to recover K100 million and since this information is as of November 30, 2022, we have so far recovered K99,518,302.66 meaning that what we had projected, we will definitely meet the target by the end of the year,” she said. Kawanda disclosed that the institution has so far recovered over K299…...



