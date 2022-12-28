PROFESSIONAL Teachers Union of Zambia Chairperson for North-Western Province Mwepu Kakunta says subjects such as Religious Education and History are unnecessary and should be scrapped off from the school curriculum. In a statement, Kakunta said the current curriculum was too general and wide with a number of topics that do not add to the development of the country. “The current curriculum is too general and wide. It has too many unnecessary subjects which do not even speak to individual talents. For instance, we have Religious Education, there is no need to study world religions. We have History, you bring issues to do with Mwenemutapa, Shaka and so on. What do these subjects have to do with national development? Who has…...



