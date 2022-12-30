BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has urged the government to focus on current reports of corruption allegations. And Woolley says there are still huge questions that need to be answered on the death of Lemekani Nathan Nyirenda, a Zambian national who died on the frontline battle of the Russia – Ukraine war. Speaking when he featured on HOT FM’s ‘Beyond the Headlines’ programme, Woolley said it was important for the government not to solely focus on past activity but also to recognise where allegations are made currently. “It was just earlier this month, I was at the International Anti Corruption Commission day events hosted by the Transparency International Zambia and I spoke strongly about President Hichilema’s zero tolerance commitment…...



