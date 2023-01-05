COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says Zambians are learning the hard way that there is a separation between what politicians promise during campaigns and what they practice while in power. Fr Chikoya says government should walk the talk and show Zambians that it will be accountable by introducing lifestyle audits. Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe recently said the question of lifestyle audits was addressed in the Anti-Corruption policy. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said he had expected the UPND government to implement lifestyle audits within its first months in office. “It was expected that these [lifestyle audits] were going to be done just within a few days or months of getting into office. These are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.