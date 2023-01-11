POLICE yesterday afternoon stormed a Patriotic Front structure audit meeting in Chipata, Eastern province as the party did not have a permit to gather. PF acting president Given Lubinda, Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa and other party officials were in Eastern province to hold the party’s first provincial meeting ahead of the general convention in March. However, police stormed the gathering and asked the delegates to disperse because they had not been granted a permit for the meeting. Confirming the development, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza said the meeting was disrupted on the pretex that permission was not granted. “The police disrupted us from having our meeting, our meeting today was based on doing an audit for our membership in the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.