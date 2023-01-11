FORMER defence minister George Mpombo has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s reluctance to take action against erring public officials is promoting mediocrity at the expense of meritocracy. On Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that top officials in various government institutions attended meetings when required. The President made this directive during a review meeting of his recent Kariba – Maamba trip after noticing that top officials from institutions like Zesco were not present at the start of the meeting. In an interview, Mpombo described the occurrence as a tip of the iceberg of the “incredible pile of aloofness” among top government officials. “What happened yesterday is just a tip of the iceberg of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.