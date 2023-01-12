THE International Monetary Fund has advised government to adopt a legal framework that guarantees public access to information. In its technical assistance report on governance and anti-corruption assessment on Zambia, IMF recommended that the adoption be done in the short term, arguing that it would strengthen transparency and accountability. It directed this recommendation to State House, the National Assembly of Zambia, Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Information. IMF also recommended that government through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning immediately bring the Public Audit Act of 2016 and the State Audit Commission Act of 2016 into force. It said this should be done through the issuance of a statutory instrument by the Ministry of Finance and National…...



