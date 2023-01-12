JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Zambians should expect more progress on the enactment of the Access to Information Bill once the media resolves the issue of self-regulation. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s breakfast show, Wednesday, Haimbe said the Access to Information Bill comes with responsibility intended to be managed through the media self-regulatory process. “In the last week, stakeholders met with the Ministry of Information and Media. The Access to Information Bill, it gives a lot of freedom for not only the media but also the general public in terms of access to information. In building into that, it comes with responsibility intended to be managed through a self regulatory process with regard to the media. I know…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.