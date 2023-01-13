PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba claims that there is no leakage on the Kariba Dam. Meanwhile, Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema should not have been the one to alarm the nation about the leaking dam. Commenting on revelations by Zambezi River Authority(ZRA) that the dam was losing 20 litres of water per second from the leakage, Mwamba said ZRA should not cover up the lie that was made by the President because engineering works on the dam were in public domain. He said as a professional body, ZRA should have corrected the President instead of participating in his lie. “We must make it very clear that there is no leakage at the dam as engineering works…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.