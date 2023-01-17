COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says police should not act as if they are being influenced by an invisible hand when enforcing public order. Last week, Chipata police “indefinitely” cancelled a meeting PF was supposed to hold in the district due to “unruly and violent behaviour portrayed by some senior party members”. In an interview, Eastern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya vowed that police would disrupt any meeting which PF would hold in the area without a permit. But in an interview, Fr Chikoya said the police should not use emotions in their operations. “The issue of someone revoking the right of a person to meet is a violation of their basic right…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.