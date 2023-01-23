Presidential advisor for politics Levy Ngoma having a light moment with Dipak Patel at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Center during the launch of the Public Private Dialogue Forum for private sector and economic development on April 27, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma says former home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo is not being true to himself when he talks about how the Public Order Act is being enforced. Kampyongo recently argued that the challenge with the Public Order Act was in its interpretation by the Police, adding that people do not need a police permit to gather. But in an interview, Ngoma argued that the PF used the POA to stifle the opposition. “Right now Kampyongo is busy expressing himself. Have you ever heard him being stoned? It was under the PF regime that when you want to go to Shiwang’andu, if you are in a helicopter, Mr Kampyongo and his colleagues would want to stone…...