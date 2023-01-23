WHEN things are good, you rejoice and party, says PF acting president Given Lubinda, admitting that the former ruling party enjoyed having fun. Lubinda, however, says PF made sure that as it partied, it also delivered results to the Zambian people. Speaking when he addressed party structures in Central Province, Lubinda mocked President Hakainde Hichilema saying he had traveled more than his predecessor did in five years. “He used to say Edgar Lungu is traveling a lot, kamwendo munjila, and so on and so forth. Him, in one and a half years, he has traveled more than Edgar Lungu in five years. And when I called him Marco Polo, I said Marco Polo because he likes to travel. Then a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.