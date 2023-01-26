NDC leader Saboi Imboela has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to honour his campaign promise of reducing on international travels once in office. President Hichilema left for Senegal on Tuesday to attend the Dakar two day summit on agriculture and his trip comes barely a week after his return from Abu Dhabi. In a statement, Tuesday, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Stanley Kakubo said President Hichilama’s participation in the Dakar meeting is crucial for government’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships in the agriculture sector. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia is today scheduled to travel to Dakar, Senegal,…...



