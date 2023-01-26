MINISTRY of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says government is aware of a scheme by Oil Marketing Companies to create an artificial fuel shortage in the country. And Kawana says government has put in place measures to stabilise mealie meal prices within the next one or two weeks. Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Kawana advised OMCs to engage the government and discuss the way forward. “We want to caution members of the Oil Marketing Companies that we are aware of some machinations going on within their associations. We are aware of the tactics of wanting to arm twist government. We are aware of an intended deliberate plot to try and create a fuel shortage in the country…....



