UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to disclose who exactly in the ruling party is trying to silence him. Archbishop Mpundu recently said in an interview that like the previous regime, the current government also wanted to silence him. He, however, vowed to continue speaking out. “The previous government wanted me to be shut up, and the present government also wants to do that. It is just as it is all the time, I refuse to shut up, that is all. And that is what they are saying that ‘Mpundu does not need OCIDA, OCIDA needs Mpundu. So you take away Mpundu and OCIDA is gone’. And I said ‘no, OCIDA is not gone because I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.