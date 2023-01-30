SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says visits by foreign dignitaries shouldn’t be seen as unique, arguing that it’s part of any government’s work. Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV, Friday, Kampyongo, who is former home affairs minister, said he can also boast of being the first minister to host the United Nations commissioner for refugees from Geneva. “We have had Mr Ban Ki-moon come here when he was UN general secretary. I can also boast to say I was the first minister to host the United Nations commissioner for refugees here from Geneva. So these are part of work for government. We are part of the UN family. So delegations have come and you cannot say this…...



