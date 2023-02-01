ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Tom Shamakamba says the Commission is indeed engaging anti-corruption bodies in other jurisdictions because suspects hide stolen money in other countries. And Shamakamba has revealed that the Commission has written recommendations to have some current heads of government institutions suspended as they have been charged with corruption. Meanwhile, Shamakamba says ACC is proposing a law to monitor the acquisition of assets by public servants, which should extend to wives and children. Speaking during the launch of the 2022 Corruption Perception Index, Tuesday, Shamakamba warned individuals that may want to hide stolen money outside the country. “The Commission notes with concern the score of 33 points for Zambia in this survey and that it has maintained…...



