TIZ president Sampa Kalunga speaks during the joint action for reigniting the fight against corruption at Mulungushi International Conference Centre during by TIZ on December 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says it is hoping that the relationship between President Hakainde Hichilema and Diego Casili, as revealed by the latter, is a clean one and won’t attract unclear contracts. And governance activist Brebnar Changala says Casili should not complain when people question certain business engagements that may come his way following his revelation. Casili, a renowned Lusaka businessman of Italian descent, revealed in a recent interview that he had been a close friend of President Hichilema for many years and he had no state capture plans. But in an interview, TI-Z chapter president Sampa Kalungu said the relationship between the duo was similar to the one which existed between businessman Valden Findlay and former president Edgar Lungu…....