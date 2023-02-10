THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested former PF cadre Maxwell Chongu and his wife for money laundering involving K5 million. DEC public relations officer Hussein Khan disclosed in a statement, Friday, that the couple allegedly forged two quotations bearing K7 million and K9 million, respectively, which were later uttered to the Ministry of Health for the supply of 100,000 KN 95 face masks. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Lusaka couple for money laundering involving K5 million. The Commission has jointly charged and arrested Maxwell Chongu and Rozyna Mweemba Mumba for Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code…...



