THE Food Reserve Agency Board has terminated the contract of its executive director, Dr Chola Kafwabulula, with immediate effect. In a statement, Friday, FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya said the Board has in the interim appointed Mwansa Chamatete as acting Executive Director. “In line with Section 15 of the Food Reserve Act No. 6 of 2020, as read together with Section 26 of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia, the Board of the Food Reserve Agency has with immediate effect relieved of the services of Dr Chola Kafwabulula as Food Reserve Agency Executive Director and has in the interim appointed Mr Mwansa Chamatete as Acting Executive Director. The Board thanks Dr Kafwabulula for…...



