ECONOMIC Front Leader Wynter Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice president Mutale Nalumango should use written speeches whenever they address the public to avoid making inconsistent statements. And Kabimba says UPND must quit and call for early elections if governing is proving to be a challenge. Speaking in an interview, Kabimba said speaking off the cuff is what has caused President Hichilema to be thought of as a liar. “The people at the level of the President, the Vice President and minsters must read written statements and speeches because speaking off the cuff is what has landed HH in a lot of problems about lying because you forget what you said yesterday. That is the danger of speaking off…...



